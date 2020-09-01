Accessibility Links

  Great British Bake Off "coming soon" as teaser shows nation on frantic hunt for flour

Great British Bake Off “coming soon” as teaser shows nation on frantic hunt for flour

The much-loved baking competition is returning to Channel 4 in the near-future.

Bake Off is Back

Published:

Those of you who’ve been baking out of boredom and pining for Paul Hollywood throughout lockdown are in luck – The Great British Bake Off is coming to our screens soon!

Channel 4 teased the series’ return with a short trailer, showing cake-lovers of all ages on a desperate mission to source a baking essential which ran short during the pandemic: flour.

Throughout the 40-second clip, we see various panicked people on a frantic search for flour, before a teenager cycles to his nan’s aid to deliver a bag of the coveted key ingredient for her to bake a cake iced with the words: “Bake Off’s Back.”

While the broadcaster has not yet announced exactly when the competition’s 11th series will begin airing, the show announced that production had wrapped on the upcoming series earlier in August.

Series 11 of Bake Off will see comedian Matt Lucas join the show as Noel Fielding’s new co-host after Sandi Toksvig left back in January.

He’s joined the show during a rather unconventional year, as COVID-19 required all cast and crew to live in a self-contained biosphere for six weeks in order to safely complete filming when shooting began in July.

The six-week shoot involved “two days on” and “two days off” of filming, according to Broadcast, while the 120 members of staff lived in an empty hotel.

The upcoming series is reportedly set to open with three longer episodes, extending the runtime from 75 minutes to 90 minutes for each one.

Judges Hollywood and Prue Leith will both be returning to the Bake Off tent for series 11 to deliver their expert opinions and hopefully treat a few competitors to a Hollywood handshake.

Great British Bake Off will return to Channel 4 later this year. If you’re looking for something else to watch, check out our TV Guide

The Great British Bake Off

rt awards tv moment
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
