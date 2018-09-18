The 30-year-old contestant also admitted during the signature challenge that his hands were shaking in anticipation of baking Chelsea Buns for judge Paul Hollywood.

Viewers soon took to Twitter in support of Rahul, with many offering to be his friend following the revelation.

"I'm not crying you are," one viewer posted on Twitter, while another wrote: "Rahul is a precious human that we need to protect at all costs."

Viewers also sympathised with Rahul's nerves going into each round, pointing out his complete surprise every time he succeeded during a task.

Hopefully being Star Baker for a second week in a row will help boost Rahul's confidence!

The Great British Bake Off airs on Tuesdays at 8pm on Channel 4