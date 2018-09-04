Usually seen in fancy patisserie shops, chocolate collars can give a cake a professional finish, but can seem a bit daunting to make for a beginner.

However, it’s not difficult if you follow the rules and make sure you have the right equipment handy. Chocolatiers will use food-safe acetate for their creations but you can achieve decent results just using a strip of baking paper and a pastry brush.

olive magazine’s foolproof guide takes you through how to nail it, step by step...

More like this

Melting chocolate for a collar can be a bit tricky but there are a few things to remember to ensure you get the best results. Start with a good quality chocolate, keep the heat even (never let it get too hot) and remember, water is the enemy of chocolate when it comes to seizing (turning the chocolate into a stiff, grainy mass).

Here’s a full guide from the olive magazine team to melting chocolate the right way:

We use the chocolate collar to make our Black Forest cheesecake recipe look more impressive and decadent.

Here’s the recipe...

Janine Ratcliffe is food director at olive magazine

