Kevin McCloud revisits a “glamorous” concrete bunker in first look at tonight’s Grand Designs

Kevin McCloud heads to rural East Sussex to check out a concrete-obsessed couple’s solid new build in tonight’s Grand Designs, RadioTimes.com can reveal.

In an exclusive first-look clip, we watch McCloud meet deep-sea diver Adrian and his wife Megan at their new home, built entirely out of concrete from the skateparks of Scotland.

“From the front it seems more exposed from the road, even more in your face and despite a wet December day, as you get closer it looks different, it gets better,” McCloud narrates as he pulls up to the modern building in his car.

“That actually looks really good,” he says as he feels along the concrete walls. “It’s been polished, it’s been ground back, all of it, every bit of the surface. It’s like limestone now – it’s completely gorgeous.

“And you can see at the back just how glamorous a concrete bunker can be when its potential is fulfilled,” he adds. “I mean it’s concrete from another planet finally.”

As he chats to Adrian and Megan, we learn that the couple worked on the concrete themselves “by hand” over five years, with Adrian adding: “We don’t own the house, the house owns us.”

McCloud first visited the couple when the house was being built, at which point they were dealing with water leaks, complications related to concrete’s poor insulation and foundation installation that fell foul of building regulations.

The long-time Grand Designs host returns to see Adrian and Megan two-and-a-half years later when the house is fully complete to find out what it’s like living in a cutting edge concrete bunker.

Tune into Grand Designs on Channel 4 tonight at 9pm. Catch up on All 4. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide. Visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.