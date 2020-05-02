Generally speaking, the government guidelines to stop the spread of coronavirus prohibit social gatherings and discourage people from visiting their families, and many viewers have felt that the reunion of Ellie and Izzi flouted these provisions.

And despite the new comment from Channel 4 many viewers remained upset by the decision, which they felt was unfair given how many people watching at home were unable to rejoin their own families.

However, given how other TV series – including ITV shows like This Morning and Good Morning Britain – have continued filming by observing social distancing in the studio, it may be that Channel 4 decided to apply those guidelines to Gogglebox’s production instead.

Previously, the Gogglebox team revealed that they had rigged cameras in the participants’ homes to limit interaction with crew members, while also benching cast who were in the at-risk categories for coronavirus (as well as many who don’t live together).

In the latest episode the cast watched programmes including Killing Eve and Beat The Chasers, while also (slightly ironically) reacting to news coverage of the government’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

