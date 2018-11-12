"I specified early on that I didn't want them to make a big deal out of it because I just wanted to see how people would view it," she told BBC's Ouch podcast.

"[It's] a part of me, not all of me. It's not that I'm embarrassed about it or ashamed of it in any way. I want to be there on my own merit and I don't want people to think that I'm getting special treatment.

"It was almost kind of trying to prove that just because you've got a disability, you can do just as well as anyone else."

She continued: "My mum always had the approach with me – if you can't do something, just figure a way out. I've never looked at it like it was any kind of disadvantage, I just had my own way of doing things.”

Briony got all the way to the Bake Off semi-final and picked up the star baker award during the competition’s pastry week.

Since the show ended, the baker has got a tattoo to remember her Bake Off days. “[It] was just the most incredible, wonderful, glorious experience and I wanted something fun to represent that,” she explained on Instagram.