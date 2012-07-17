Joining them are EastEnders actor George Layton, former Neighbours star Anne Charleston, singer Javine Hylton and garden designer Diarmuid Gavin.

And representing the sporting contingent are former Olympic swimmer Steve Parry, footballer Danny Mills and rower-turned-cyclist Rebecca Romero – the first British woman ever to compete in two different sports at the Olympic Games.

The tasks in store for the latest crowd of celebrity chefs will include feeding hungry customers at The Royal Holloway University and Chessington World of Adventures, catering on the set of New Tricks, and cooking a meal to be judged by former winners Lisa Faulker and Phil Vickery.

The seventh series of the show will be 30 episodes long and screened over a six-week period at 6:30pm on BBC2, following an outcry from its dedicated fanbase when BBC decided to screen series six on weekday afternoons.

Previous winners of the show also include Matt Dawson, Nadia Sawalha, Liz McClarnon and Jayne Middlemiss.