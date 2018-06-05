One of the stand-out moments of the launch – and the hardest to watch – was A&E doctor Alex George’s double rejection in the very first coupling, and his relegation to the "subs bench". But it wasn't all bad, as Dr Marcel was on hand to support his fellow medic…

Meanwhile Gabby Allen, who recently split from Marcel, was joking that she needs to go back into the villa for a second shot at finding love…

The favourite couples so far seem to be Jack and Dani...

...Kendall and Niall...

and Hayley and Eyal...

Amber Davies, like everyone else, has her eyes on the beast that is Adam Collard.

And Olivia Attwood has acknowledged what we’ve all been thinking – that one new Love Island contestant looks very familiar indeed…

The analysis is all pretty positive so far – no islanders have yet been labelled as a "mug" or a "snake". Here’s to more incisive Twitter commentary from former contestants as the series goes on…

You can check out all the spoilers from episode one here..

