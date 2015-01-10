It's fair to say a lot of us lose interest after this stage of the competition, but could this opening section be – gasp – even better? I've come up with some suggestions for a bit of a spinning chair makeover.

Individually designed chairs

Each coach should be able to pick the chair they're going to sit in á la Dragons' Den. Mainly because you just know will.i.am would have some unbelievably high tech one. It would send tweets every time he spoke. Pour him drinks. Or maybe it could even predict whether each singer will be a chart-topper...

Musical buttons

Sure, it's exciting when one of the coaches hits their button, but wouldn't it be cooler yet if their buzzer blasted out a tune or two? A bit like Q.I. with their randomised noises. I'd certainly enjoy hearing Sir Tom's boom out "What's New Pussycat" again and again.

Flipping chairs

The spinning is fab, we'll give them that. But what about a bit of Graham Norton red chair-style flipping? Perhaps the coach who turns the slowest could be punished with this? Or if no one spins and the crowd are mad, they could choose to flip a coach by clap-o-meter or something. Just make sure Rita Ora isn't wearing that jacket, eh?

Musical chairs

Every now and then (perhaps when someone's singing yet another Mariah Carey song) the music could cut off and the judges have to quickly swap chairs. It'd be an effort to remove a seat each time someone loses, but it'd be worth it; will.i.am getting competitive, Sir Tom sitting on the sidelines while everyone plays on without him...

Constantly spinning chairs

In fact, given the spinning bit is everyone's favourite part, why not have the coaches constantly spinning? So rather than spin when they've chosen someone, they spin until they've chosen someone. That washed up pop star who misses one note might get a shot then, eh? Even if just to end the dizziness...

