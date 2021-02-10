Exclusive – Watch the trailer for First Dates Teens featuring awkwardness and adorable match-ups

A brand new First Dates is on the way to brighten up your February, but this time it will be exclusively teenagers headed to the restaurant’s brand new Manchester location in search of love.

For many of the intrepid young singletons in First Dates Teens, it will not only be their first blind date, it will also be their first date ever. Cue many rather awkward yet adorable moments.

Here’s an exclusive glimpse of what you can expect when the series begins on Monday 22nd February.

It turns out that, when Cupid slides into teens’ DMs, what happens is not that different from when he aims his arrows at grown-ups – with a few more zits and the odd financial mishap.

Aged between 16 and 19, the focus of the new six-part series is not for them to necessarily meet ‘The One’, but to have a great first date experience away from their smartphones and the pressures of social media.

Joining charming Maître d’ Fred Sirieix in Manchester will be trusty cocktail expert Merlin and waiters Cici Coleman and Grant Urquhart, as well as a brand new team of servers ready to make the teens feel as comfortable as possible.

Though the new series was filmed during the pandemic, strict COVID-19 protocols were put in place during shooting to ensure everyone was safe and staff and teens were able to interact as usual.

First Dates Teens will air on Monday 22nd February at 10pm on E4. For something else to watch, check out our TV Guide.