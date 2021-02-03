When is First Dates Teens on E4?

Fred Sirieix and his team of professional matchmakers will be playing cupid for a bunch of teenagers looking for romance as they embark on their first ever dates on First Dates: Teens.

This new six-part series will also introduce the new First Dates restaurant in Manchester as it opens it doors to the intrepid teens aged 16-19, who’ll experience the excitement of a real-life, face-to-face blind date.

Though the teenagers aren’t necessarily ready to meet ‘The One’ and settle down just yet, the dates will at least encourage them to put down their smart phones, escape the pressures of social media and even learn a lot about themselves.

Channel 4 adds: “They’ll be able to put their flirting to the test, but most importantly, take a journey of self-discovery. Through their own experiences and viewpoints, the teens will explore who they are, who they want to be, and what it takes to make the perfect connection with another person.”

Fred, Merlin, Cici, Grant will be back alongside some new faces on hand to guide the teens through their journey step-by-step.

In light of the pandemic, Channel 4 says all dates have been conducted in compliance with strict COVID-19 filming protocols and the most up to date government guidelines.

Here’s everything we know about First Dates Teen so far.

When is First Dates Teens on?

First Dates Teens will air on E4 in early 2021. When a date is confirmed, we’ll update this page.

Is Fred Sirieix on First Dates Teens?

Yes! Fred will be back to help the nervous teens as they experience their first ever dates. The Maître D’ told Channel 4: “We’re very excited to be opening the doors of our brand-new restaurant in Manchester to a clientele we’ve not served before – Teens!

“We’ll be creating a warm and welcoming space for them to meet new people and hopefully make a connection. Most importantly, we will be looking after them like our own and will provide a space where they can just be themselves without any distractions from the outside world, or their phones! It’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to get started!”

Who are the staff on First Dates Teens?

Fred’s team includes bartender and cocktail expert Merlin, and waiters Cici Coleman and Grant Urquhart.

There will also be new staff members at the Manchester restaurant including David Marcs, Fifi Becks, and Daniella Kalita.

Where is First Dates Teens filmed?

First Dates Teens is filmed in the show’s new restaurant in Manchester called the The Refinery. The original show was filmed at the Paternoster Chop House near St Paul’s Cathedral in London.

How to apply for First Dates Teens

If you’re between 16 and 19, you can apply by filling the in the application form at Twenty Twenty Casting here.

First Dates Teens will air on E4 later this year.