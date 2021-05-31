Exclusive – Ruby hints at end of relationship with Reza in Made in Chelsea preview
The couple's relationship has been on the rocks for a while.
Ruby and Reza’s relationship on Made in Chelsea has been on the rocks for a while now – and it looks like Ruby could be preparing to call it quits on their 10-year romance.
In a first look clip from tonight’s episode exclusive to RadioTimes.com, the model agent is seen chatting with close friend Miles – and she confesses that it would be “the right thing” to break off the long-term relationship.
And Miles appears to agree with her decision, telling her that she deserves “so much more.”
You can watch the clip below.
At the start of their candid conversation, Ruby says, “I know it just seems crazy. I feel like, I know that it just should be so much better than what it is. Why am I still in this position? I know, I just feel like nothing’s going to change and just I can’t help but feel disappointed in him.”
Miles then assures her that “nothing has changed, you gave him another chance” before stressing that she deserves better treatment.
And a frank but emotional Ruby continues, “I just feel like I know what I need to do, in myself, and like I’ve been battling with what’s right and what’s wrong for so long. What I do need to do is walk away from this relationship which will be one of the hardest things I’ve probably ever done but at the same time I know it’s the right thing.
She adds, “You know what, I think for so long I’ve always held back because I know I will upset him and that breaks my heart. Like I love him, I’m not saying I don’t love him but I know that I love myself more and that I need to have the strength and confidence in myself to say ‘you’ve been through so much Ruby you know, you can do this,’ kind of thing.”
And the video ends on what feels like a fairly conclusive decision.
“I feel like… I feel like I’m just kind of done,” she says.
So is this the end for Ruby and Reza, or will they give it one last chance? You’ll have to watch on to find out…