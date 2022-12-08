Speaking on an upcoming episode of the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast , the stars revealed that the decision came about partly due to family reasons.

It was announced earlier this year that Channel 4 reality series Escape to the Chateau would be coming to a close with its ninth season – and now stars Dick and Angel Strawbridge have disclosed the reasons for ending the programme.

"No one has asked us to stop yet – that’s good!" Dick explained. "The children are turning nine and 10 – they’ve had an innocence and joy in what we’ve done. We’ve got lots of things we still intend to do, but we want to protect the family part of it."

"Absolutely," added Angel. "Finish on a high!"

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

When it was first revealed that the show was ending, Dick and Angel put out a statement in which they described the series as their "famous journey" over the past six years.

"Our decision to buy a Chateau with no water, electricity, heating or sewage has taken us on the adventure of a lifetime and we could never have imagined what would unfold" they said.

"The good, the bad and the ugly… We have cherished every second and love that we have a visual record to show Arthur and Dorothy when they’re older."

The good news for fans of Dick and Angel is that they won't be off our screens for long – with the couple set to return in 2023 for a brand new spin-off show titled Escape to the Chateau: Secret France, which will follow them on their adventures around the country they have made home.

Escape to the Chateau. Escape to the Chateau

Before then, viewers can enjoy the last ever episode of the main series this weekend – with a Christmas special airing on Sunday 11th December that will see Dick and Angel create a conservatory-style winter garden room.

The synopsis for the episode continues: "Meanwhile, the chateau is busy hosting its biggest wedding ever, so there is also lots of organisation to do. Dick and Angel organise a huge Christmas party for all their family and friends, and it's time to sort out the invites - which involve fudge, sparkles and a tin can."

More like this

Escape to the Chateau airs its final episode on Sunday 11th December at 8pm in Channel 4. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe today to get each issue delivered straight to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.