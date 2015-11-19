Ed Sheeran and Rudimental performing on Saturday night's X Factor
Talent show bosses continue to tinker with format and add another Saturday guest appearance
Ed Sheeran and Rudimental have been added to this weekend's X Factor guest list, taking to the stage on Saturday night to perform their track Lay It All On Me.
It's the second time this series the show has added a guest performance on Saturday night, with last year's winner Ben Haenow the first to do so.
Sheeran of course is no stranger to the X Factor stage having sung a duet with Haenow in the final last year.
It makes for a bumper weekend of singers alongside the contestants with presenter Olly Murs and former The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes doing their thing during Sunday night's results show.
Murs will sing Kiss Me, while Sykes will perform his solo single Over and Over Again.
The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV