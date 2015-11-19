Sheeran of course is no stranger to the X Factor stage having sung a duet with Haenow in the final last year.

It makes for a bumper weekend of singers alongside the contestants with presenter Olly Murs and former The Wanted singer Nathan Sykes doing their thing during Sunday night's results show.

Murs will sing Kiss Me, while Sykes will perform his solo single Over and Over Again.

The X Factor continues Saturday and Sunday at 8:00pm on ITV