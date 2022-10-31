The reality show follows 10 self-made millionaires as they live their best life in the United Arab Emirates country, from luxury estate agents to TV presenters.

Netflix gave reality fans a brand new show starring successful socialites to binge over the weekend, with the full first season of Dubai Bling dropping on the platform.

However, with lots of money always comes lots of drama – and the friendship group at the centre of Dubai Bling is no exception to this rule.

Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Netflix's Dubai Bling.

Dubai Bling cast: Full list of stars in Netflix series

Zeina Khoury

Netflix

Age: 38

Job: Luxury real estate CEO

Instagram: @thezeinakhoury

Zeina Khoury is the CEO of a luxury real estate empire who, according to Netflix, "may play hard but works harder". Having left Lebanon due to political unrest in 2006, Khoury is a graduate from the London Business School and according to Reality Titbit, is worth $310,000.

Lojain Omran

Netflix

Age: 45

Job: TV presenter

Instagram: @lojain_omran

Lojain Omran is a Saudi Arabian TV presenter, who is best known for hosting shows in Bahrain. She has presented Good Morning Arabs, The Situation with Lojain and Around the Gulf among other shows and is considered "one of the most recognisable faces on Saudi TV".

Kris Fade

Credit HYKU DESESTO/NETFLIX ©

Age: 42

Job: Radio presenter

Instagram: @krisfade

Kris Fade is an Australian-Lebanese radio presenter who is best known for his shows on Virgin Radio Dubai and Australia's KIIS Network. He moved to Dubai in 2008 and launched the first Virgin Radio station in the Middle East. He has two children and is married to fellow Dubai Bling cast member Brianna Fade.

Brianna Fade

HYKU DESESTO/NETFLIX ©

Job: Brand manager

Instagram: @briannafade

Brianna Fade is a brand manager for Fade Fit – a healthy snack brand that she runs with her husband and fellow Dubai Bling co-star Kris Fade. They had been together for seven and a half years before marrying after the Netflix show was filmed. Originally from LA, Brianna now lives full-time in Dubai.

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Netflix © 2022

Age: 34

Job: Entrepreneur

Instagram: @thebloomingman

Ebraheem Al Samadi is the founder and CEO of Forever Rose, a long-lasting rose company, and first began building businesses at the age of 14. He founded a roller shoe business at the age of 17 and became a millionaire by the age of 20, according to The National News. While raised in Florida, Al Samadi moved to Dubai in 2014 and is known for his "trademark blunt honesty" on Dubai Bling.

Farhana Bodi

Credit HYKU DESESTO/NETFLIX ©

Age: 36

Job: Social media influencer

Instagram: @farhanabodi

Social media influencer Farhana Bodi is a single mother, best known for sharing her jet-set holidays and high-fashion looks on Instagram. Born in India, Bodi was raised in South Africa but now calls Dubai home.

Marwan Al-Awadhi aka 'DJ Bliss'

Credit HYKU DESESTO/NETFLIX ©

Age: 41

Job: DJ

Instagram: @djblissdubai

Marwan Al-Awadhi is an Emirati DJ, better known as DJ Bliss, who decided to chase his passion and pursue fame as a disc jockey. He has performed at the Ministry of Sound and for Kanye West and Akon, while he can also boast having worked with Wyclef Jean. He is married to Danya Mohammed, also known as Diva Dee.

Danya Mohammed

Netflix

Job: Vlogger

Instagram: @thedivadee

Danya Mohammed, also known as Diva Dee, is a vlogger and the wife of DJ Bliss, with whom she has two children.

Safa Siddiqui

Netflix

Age: 32

Job: Housewife

Instagram: @safa_dubai

Safa Siddiqui is a housewife who plans to bring her unusual fashions to life with her own collection. Born and raised in London and of Iraqi descent, Siddiqui is married to businessman Fahad Siddiqui, with whom she has one child.

Fahad Siddiqui

Netflix

Job: Businessman

Fahad Siddiqui is a businessman who was born in Mumbai and eventually moved to Dubai. He married Safa Siddiqui in 2019 and the couple had a child the year after.

Loujain Adadah

Credit HYKU DESESTO/NETFLIX

Age: 32

Job: Socialite

Instagram: @loujainaj

Lebanese socialite Loujain Adadah recently moved to Dubai with her two daughters. Born in California, Adadah spent a few years in the States before moving to Lebanon. She married her late husband Walid when she was 21, however, he passed away from cancer in 2016.

Dubai Bling is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

