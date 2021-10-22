Drag Race Debrief: Charity Kase on the judges’ “laughable” critiques

The third series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK continued this week and while RuPaul decided to send no one home last week, she threw twice as much shade in last night’s episode, telling the queens that they’d “disappointed” her with their Draglexa adverts.

Advertisement

While no one was declared a winner, there was definitely a queen leaving this week and unfortunately it was Charity Kase – the Preston-based contestant.

The kooky queen, who showcased her avant garde outfits during her time on the show, sat down for an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, spilling all the tea in this week’s Drag Race Debrief.

The 24-year-old spoke about receiving the judges’ critiques about her lack of versatile, describing them as “laughable”.

“I went on the show thinking there would be a small percentage of people who were into me and that got what I did, but it turns out to be a very large percentage so that’s really reassuring.

“It’s lovely to finally have that validation that I never got on the show,” she added. “I think saying I have no versatile or that I’m just one note is, in my opinion, laughable.

“My drag is just so broad and I do so many different types of drag that I have no idea where that came from really.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Thanks, you are now signed up to our entertainment newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Charity Kase became the fourth queen to sashay away from the competition after facing Scarlett Harlett in a lip-sync for their lives to Shirley Bassey’s Big Spender.

Advertisement

Now just seven queens remain in the competition, with Vanity Milan, Scarlett Harlett, River Medway, Krystal Versace, Kitty Scott-Claus, Ella Vaday and Choriza May fighting it out to be the UK’s Next Drag Superstar.