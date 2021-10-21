RuPaul “disappointed” with Drag Race UK queens in Week 5 twist

It was a tough week on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK, with Mama Ru revealing that there’d be no winner of this week’s challenge.

Every week, a queen wins the main challenge and is awarded a RuPeter badge, however, Ru was so “disappointed” in the Drag Race UK season three contestants, after they failed to provide any “originality” with their Draglexa commercials. And as a result, the judge decided that every single queen would be “at risk” of going home.

Speaking to the girls, Ru said: “Ladies, brace yourselves because Drag Race is about to get real. These commercials this week weren’t cohesive. Everyone was shouting and there was originality there. They were all what we’ve seen before. So, I’m disappointed. I’m really, really disappointed. Y’all are playing it safe! That’s not how you become the UK’s next Drag Superstar.

BBC

The judge continued: “During our conversations in the Werk Room yesterday, I didn’t spend time going through your story boards, so first and foremost, I blame myself. That said, this week there will be no winners. No queen is safe and in the end two of you will be lip syncing for your lives.”

This is the first time in the show’s history that there has been no winner of the main challenge and all contestants have been at risk of being eliminated as a result.

In the past, Ru has decided not to choose a specific winner, but this has only really happened during the penultimate episode, with the judge then sending all participants through to the final instead.

With the queens already failing to impress the judges, it seems like they might have some major brushing up to do before the next episode – that’s if they want to keep their spot in the race.