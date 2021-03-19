Drag Race UK’s Bimini says they’d sign up for Dancing on Ice or Strictly Come Dancing

The finale of Drag Race UK aired last night and we’ll certainly miss watching the remaining four queens dance, sing, act and sissy that walk every Thursday.

However, it may not be too long until runner-up Bimini Bon Boulash is back on our screens, as the East London finalist has said that they’d be interested in joining the next line-up for Strictly Come Dancing or Dancing on Ice.

When asked whether they’d consider signing up for another reality competition show, Bimini told RadioTimes.com and other press that they wouldn’t do I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here!.

“I wouldn’t do I’m A Celeb because animal things and I’m vegan,” they laughed. “So I don’t know, I want be really wanting to eat a kangaroo’s testicle.

“But I’d do Strictly! Or Dancing on Ice or something like that would be fab!”

In terms of their career plans for the future, Bimini said that they want to “do it all”.

“I want to hit up every avenue, every stream, whatever I can do. I’ve got so many exciting things happening under wraps at the minute but what I can say is I’m working on music, which is really exciting, which came off the back of UK Hun. It was a producer that reached out to me. My 14-second verse they really loved and we went in the studio and came up with a bop and I’m very happy with that.

“It’s inspired by a lot of the music I listened to growing up, very queen and a lot of social commentary. But just like in that bit pinky, Blur, Lily Allen, Sex Pistols way. Just loads of stuff. I’ve got really exciting things but I can’t really announce it all yet.”