The brand new series will air on the channel, which has returned to TV for 2022, and will see nine international queens competing for the title of the world's ultimate drag superstar.

It won't be long now before we see a batch of queens showing off a whole lot of nerve and charisma, as Drag Race UK Versus the World airs on BBC Three.

Taking on the challenge is RuPaul's Drag Race star Jujubee. As a three-time contender on the franchise, the queen knows a thing or two about turning looks. But she's not the only super-competitive queen on the new show.

Speaking to press, including RadioTimes.com, Jujubee revealed the Drag Race UK Versus the World cast member who surprised her the most when it came to competitiveness.

She said: "The UK queens do not come to play. They want to win, like Baga [Chipz] - look at her face, she wants to win this competition, baby. And Blu [Hydrangea]! Blu is quiet and as cute as Blu is, that one shocked me with how competitive they are."

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Jujubee first appeared in the second season of RuPaul's Drag Race in 2010, before starring on the spin-off show, RuPaul's Drag U, and the first series of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars in 2012.

So, what was it like to be back in the Werk Room after all these years?

"I'm always ready to go back for more," she said. "I'm always in this mindset where like drag makes everybody happy, so when I was asked to be back in a competition like this - like UK versus the world is pretty huge.

"And the UK has some queens that are amazing and insane. I'm really excited to be competing against these super talented girls!"

Advertisement

Drag Race UK Versus the World starts on BBC Three on Tuesday, 1st February at 7pm. See what else is on with our TV Guide. Also visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.