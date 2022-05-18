RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is back for a brand new season, this time with former winners campaigning for the coveted title of Queen of All Queens and a cash prize of $200,000 (£158,858).

Socialite and designer Daphne Guinness, model and actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo and Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder will also be appearing as guest judges.

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and supermodel Campbell will make special guest appearances throughout the series.

As the new series begins, allow us to introduce the All Stars queens. Here's everything you need to know about the former winners.

Raja

Raja WOW Presents Plus

Instagram: @sutanamrull

Won: Season 3

Raja Gemini, also known as Raja, won season 3 of RuPaul's Drag Race back in 2011, and remains the only Asian American to have scooped the top prize. Raja is known for his makeup artistry on the reality television show America's Next Top Model, and has a roster of celebrity clients that include Tyra Banks, Dita von Teese, Pamela Anderson, Iman, Iggy Azalea, and RuPaul.

Jaida Essence Hall

Jaida Essence Hall WOW Presents Plus

Instagram: @jaidaehall

Won: Season 12

Jaida Essence Hall is a Milwaukee drag queen, fashion designer, makeup artist and performer who won season 12 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Since winning the show in 2020, Jaida has starred in Drag Race tours across the world, including Werq the World, A Drag Queen Christmas, and Drive 'N Drag. She also featured in Rihanna's Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Vol. 2.

Shea Couleé

Shea Coulee WOW Presents Plus

Instagram: @CcnrPielUw9

Won: All Stars 5

Shea Couleé won All Stars season 5 in July of 2020, beating fellow finalists Jujubee and Miz Cracker. Shea also hosts podcast Wanna Be On Top?, in which they're joined by guests to discuss recent episodes of America's Next Top Model. Shea has starred in Drag Race tours Werq the World, Haters Roast, and A Drag Queen Christmas.

Jinkx

Jinkx Monsoon WOW Presents Plus

Instagram: @thejinkx

Won: Season 5

Jinkx Monsoon, a performer, actor, comedian and singer, won the fifth season of RuPaul's Drag Race. They ranked 18th in New York magazine's list of "the most powerful drag queens in America", out of 100 former Drag Race contestants. Jinkx also released two albums, The Inevitable Album, in 2014, and their second studio album The Ginger Snapped, in 2018.

Monét X Change

Monet X Change WOW Presents Plus

Instagram: @monetxchange

Won: All Stars 4

Monet X Change originally competed on season 10 of RuPaul's Drag Race, where she placed 6th, before returning to compete on All Stars 4, which she won alongside Trinity The Tuck in the series' first-ever double-win. She has two podcasts, Sibling Rivalry with drag sister Bob The Drag Queen, and Ebony and Irony with Lady Bunny.

Trinity the Tuck

Trinity The Truck WOW Presents Plus

Instagram: @trinitythetuck

Won: All Stars 4

Trinity Tuck took part on season 9 of RuPaul's Drag Race, before returning to All Stars 4 which she won with Monet X Change. She played Lady Gaga in Taylor Swift's music video You Need to Calm Down and reprised the role to open the 2019 MTV Video Music Awards with Swift. She hosts drag series Love For The Arts.

Yvie Oddly

Yvie Oddly WOW Presents Plus

Instagram: @oddlyyvie

Won: Season 11

Yvie Oddly, a performer, rapper, and fine artist, won season 11 of RuPaul's Drag Race. Yvie came bacl in the first episode of All Stars 5 as a Lip-Sync Assassin, lip-syncing against India Ferrah representing the safe queens' elimination choice. She won, and announced the group chose to eliminate Derrick Barry.

The Vivienne

The Vivienne WOW Presents Plus

Instagram: @thevivienne

Won: UK season 1

The Vivienne won the first ever season of RuPaul's UK Drag Race, and is the first Drag Race UK queen to compete in the US series. They have appeared on The Weakest Link, Apocalypse Wow after impressing on The Great British Sewing Bee in 2020, and the fourth season of Channel 4's Celebrity Hunted earlier this year.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars will premiere on WOW Presents Plus on Friday, 20th May 2022 at 8am BST.

