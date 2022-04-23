During the Drag Race Season 14 Grand Finale which aired in the US on Friday (April 22), Paramount+ shared a teaser for the upcoming All Stars season, which will feature an all-winners lineup of contestants for the first time ever.

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars has unveiled its glittering guests stars for season 7 including Cameron Diaz, Ronan Farrow and Naomi Campbell, amongst others.

Diaz and journalist Farrow will serve as guest judges on the show, Deadline reports, alongside Killing Eve's Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Daphne Guinness, model and actor Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman, Nikki Glaser, Tove Lo, Betsey Johnson, Janicza Bravo, Dear Evan Hansen's Ben Platt, and Hacks actress Hannah Einbinder.

United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and supermodel Campbell will make special guest appearances throughout the series.

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars will see former winners compete for the coveted title of Queen of All Queens and scoop a cash prize of $200,000.

The trailer showcased snippets of some of the cast's runway looks and emotional exchanges, along with the dramatic debut of fashion icon Campbell being unveiled in front of the cast for the first time.

Meanwhile, former Drag Race champion Bob the Drag Queen has revealed why she's not taking part in the All Winners series - put simply, she wasn't invited.

Bob, who won season eight of Drag Race, made the admission on a recent episode of the podcast alongside 'All Winners' hopeful Monét X Change.

"I want everyone to know I was not busy," Bob said. "I literally just did not get a call. They did not reach out to me. I want everyone to know: I was free as a bird with its tail in the breeze. I was helping Monét get ready, actually."

Earlier this year, RuPaul returned to the BBC with brand new series Drag Race UK vs The World, featuring nine contestants from across the different Drag Race franchises competing in the ultimate spin-off.

The series, which was the first show to air on BBC Three's new broadcast channel, saw Michelle Visage, Alan Carr and Graham Norton return to judge alongside RuPaul, with special guests Michelle Keegan, Jade Thirlwall and Jonathan Bailey stopping by.