It’s just how things roll on The X Factor. Mr Cowell always has one too many buttons undone, Sinitta always pops up at some point and Lou Lou gets poked fun at.

Affectionately, of course (no-one’s stealing his lunch or pulling his hair). Dermot has said on several occasions that he’d never have been able to do the show without Louis there. When the other judges were left speechless by the various on-stage shenanigans (Stevi Ritchie being covered in honey and feathers springs to mind) Louis always had something to say to keep the show trundling along. And if he ever forgot, there were plenty of us who could fill in: “You remind me of a young such and such” or “You’re going to be the next big pop star”.

Advertisement

That’s if Mr Walsh sticks around of course. Derms may be getting ahead of himself. The music manager has said he thinks he’s “done” with the show and wants to get back to the day job. Although, perhaps Dermot knows as well as we do, Louis saying he's leaving doesn't necessarily mean he is...