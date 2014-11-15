You'll pose for a jungle-themed picture, secretly wondering how it's come to this (yes, especially you, Michael Buerk):

Then you'll pedal your I'm-totally-cool-please-vote-for-me pose for your grand introduction:

You'll most likely leap out of a plane:

At which point it'll really dawn on you that you've actually got to live in the jungle:

Ant and Dec will get up really early and look less chipper than usual:

Then you'll start getting up close and personal with the local wildlife to earn stars and therefore food for the camp:

Really close:

This will happen:

Ant and Dec will be really good at keeping a straight face

A lot of the time you'll be hungry:

And then there will be arguments:

Fatigue will set in:

Things will get a bit weird:

You'll get a special treat – a Twiglet perhaps – and go totally crazy:

Some of your campmates will strip off for the cameras:

Then some more will:

And some more, and everyone will wish they hadn't:

If you're lucky, you'll get to play on a big slide while dressed as a superhero:

Then you'll start to realise the whole thing was actually a ruddy good laugh:

And at the end of it all you'll be secretly gutted that this isn't you

Unless you win. Then reign on jungle champ, reign on.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! starts Sunday 16 November at 9:00pm on ITV