Netflix unveils awkward teaser for reality series Dated & Related

Yes, you read that right. Dated & Related is Netflix's latest reality show, which sees pairs of siblings search for 'the one' together while staying in a luxury villa in the south of France. Whether they'll act as wingmen or saboteurs is another story.

If you thought the Love Island lot get up close and personal during in their time in the villa, think again. There's a new dating show in town, and its contestants are not only hoping to find love, they're also related.

The streamer has unveiled a teaser clip for the dating show, which will land in early September, that teases it could be "the most awkward show in dating history." With one contestant revealing it's the first time he's kissed a girl in front of his sister, and another suggesting herself as dinner for a pair of brothers, in front of her own brother, it's very likely.

And, if you're asking yourself why would anyone subject themselves to such an awkward situation, the clip's voiceover offers an answer: "Because finding love isn't easy." Cue teary-eyed montage.

Despite the wild premise, and the hard-to-watch scenes it yields in the teaser alone, it already has all the hallmarks of a dating reality hit.

Dated & Related will land on Netflix on 2nd September – visit our Entertainment hub for more news, interviews and features, or find something else to watch with our TV Guide.

