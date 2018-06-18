Danny Dyer finally breaks his silence on Love Island
“On me way to have a couple of cheeky tequilas with some slice of a geezer called Jack”
Here’s a wonderful image: Danny Dyer tandem skydiving his way into the Love Island villa to meet his daughter’s new “slice of a geezer” Jack Fincham.
And that's exactly what the EastEnders star has joked about doing, after Jack and Dani have become the sweethearts of this year’s Love Island.
In an Instagram post shared on Father’s Day, Dyer superimposed his face onto that of a tandem skydiver, with the caption: “On me way to have a couple of cheeky tequilas with some slice of a geezer called Jack.”
The “cheeky tequilas” are most likely a reference to Jack’s impression of Dyer in the 2004 movie Football Factory. “One of my favourite Danny Dyer lines,” said Jack, “is when he’s in a film and he goes, ‘You alright girls, want a couple a tequilas? A little cheeky tequila? Shall we get on it?’”
We cannot wait until Dyer ventures into the villa, which will hopefully happen when the contestants' parents pay a visit towards the end of the series.
In the meantime, Jack is getting very excited about becoming official with Dani, having admitted: “I really like you, I do. I do eventually want to go out with you.”
To which Dani responded: “Well, you hold that little question until you’re ready, alright babe.”
Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2