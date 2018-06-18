In an Instagram post shared on Father’s Day, Dyer superimposed his face onto that of a tandem skydiver, with the caption: “On me way to have a couple of cheeky tequilas with some slice of a geezer called Jack.”

The “cheeky tequilas” are most likely a reference to Jack’s impression of Dyer in the 2004 movie Football Factory. “One of my favourite Danny Dyer lines,” said Jack, “is when he’s in a film and he goes, ‘You alright girls, want a couple a tequilas? A little cheeky tequila? Shall we get on it?’”

We cannot wait until Dyer ventures into the villa, which will hopefully happen when the contestants' parents pay a visit towards the end of the series.

In the meantime, Jack is getting very excited about becoming official with Dani, having admitted: “I really like you, I do. I do eventually want to go out with you.”

To which Dani responded: “Well, you hold that little question until you’re ready, alright babe.”

Love Island continues at 9pm on ITV2