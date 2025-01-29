Danielle was just 21 years old when she entered Casa Amor but, eight years on, she is older and knows what she wants and plans to go for it.

So, just who is Danielle Sellers and why is she back in the villa? Read on to find out more.

Danielle Sellers key facts: Age, job and Instagram

Danielle Sellers. ITV

Age: 29

Job: Influencer

Instagram: @daniellejsellers

Who is Danielle Sellers?

Danielle Sellers is a social media influencer who first appeared on Love Island in 2017. She was an original Casa Amor bombshell when the twist was first introduced to the series.

Since her villa days, Danielle has kept an active profile on social media and often shares cooking videos across her Instagram and TikTok.

How old is Danielle Sellers?

Danielle is 29 years old.

What season of Love Island was Danielle Sellers on?

Danielle Sellers first entered the Love Island villa during season 3's Casa Amor twist. She was chosen by Jonny to return to the main villa before she was dumped from the villa just days later.

Her season starred the likes of Olivia Attwood, Marcel Somerville and Chris Hughes, and it was eventually won by Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

Why is Danielle Sellers returning for Love Island All Stars?

Asked of her motivations behind returning to Love Island, Danielle said: "To find the love of my life! It's about taking risks isn't it, so I can't wait to get to the villa."

