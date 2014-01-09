But it’s Jason on the receiving end of the criticism this time. After serving up a batch of ginger biscuits with lemongrass and a layer of chocolate, Hollywood declares:

“It’s as dry as a bone, it’s a bit like sawdust and it’s got the texture of hardboard. But besides that, it’s alright!”

One might say Jason is getting a taste of his own medicine, but perhaps he should steer clear of brewing up anything for himself.

Even Jason’s banoffee pie can’t lift Hollywood’s mood, as the Bake Off judge deems it a “disaster”.

Not to worry though, surely a chocolate showstopper cake with an iced scene from Swan Lake can boost Jason’s chances of scooping the Star Baker accolade? No. Paul decides he likes how it looks but concludes it’s undercooked.

See Jason alongside actress Jane Horrocks, presenter Kirsty Young and Olympic champ Greg Rutherford in Sport Relief Bake Off on BBC2 at 8pm on Tuesday 14 January

