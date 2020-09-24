Jason Donovan confirmed for Dancing on Ice 2021

Jason Donovan has been confirmed to take part in Dancing on Ice 2021, making him the fifth contestant confirmed so far.

Donovan has had an extremely successful career across the world of acting and singing after rising to fame with his starring role in Neighbours.

Speaking about his exciting news, the former Scott Robinson actor shared on Twitter: The news is out!! I am delighted to announce I am taking part in Dancing on Ice. I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021!”

By the sounds of things, Donovan will be very comfortable on the ice, but will he get far in the competition?

Donovan had been rumoured to be a part of the Dancing on Ice line-up and he confirmed his exciting news during an interview with DOI hosts, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Speaking on This Morning, the actor said: “I’ve always been a big fan of winter sports… [I] felt this was an unusual time and with a show like this you have to work hard and be dedicated.

“Theatres are not happening, people are out of work, film is not happening, and TV is what people are going to.

“So I thought, ‘why not?’, my daughter is excited to see me doing shapes.”

The news is out !! I am delighted to announce I am taking part in @dancingonice I’ve always loved my winter sports, skiing, skating, snowboarding… I quite like my après ski as well ! I can’t wait to get on the ice, have some fun and bring a big smile to everyone’s face in 2021! pic.twitter.com/6QxS4xFfRO — Jason Donovan (@JDonOfficial) September 24, 2020

Donovan continued: “And it’s about spending Sunday night with you guys!”

The 52-year-old added he is feeling “pretty good” within himself, but fears the possibility of injury as he moves through the competition.

What’s more, Donovan has had some experience skating, so he won’t be a complete novice.

“I’ve done a little bit of skating in my youth, in Australia surprisingly in the heat of an Australian summer,” he admitted. “I’ve surfed, I’ve skied a lot so I guess I’ll bring a little bit of that confidence.”

Earlier today, Faye Brookes joined the Dancing on Ice 2021 line-up, too.

