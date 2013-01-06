2. Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean received the highest score in Olympic ice skating history – getting straight 6.0s for their 4 minute 28 second routine to Ravel’s Bolero at the 1984 Olympic Games. Rather fittingly for such an emotional performance, it also happened to be Valentine’s Day.

3. Professional ice skater Daniel Whiston is the only partner to have been crowned Dancing on Ice champ more than once. The first time was in series one (2006) with Gaynor Faye and again in series five (2010) with Hayley Tamaddon.

4. Robin Cousins is the only judge to have appeared in all seven (now to be eight) series.

5. The celebrities have to train for ten hours a week at their local rink before they meet their professional partners.

6. 2011 was the first season to see 16 celebs sign up, only to have the first two episodes used as qualifying rounds in which four were subsequently booted out.

7. Phillip Schofield and Christine Bleakley have reportedly been put to work training on the ice to be able to skate on and interview the celebs in time for series eight. This will be the first time any of the presenters have ever taken to the ice.

8. Jason Gardiner is well known for his bitchy comments, including this whopper said to Todd Carty in series 4: “You have to learn to move, and not appear as though you’ve had an accident in your pants.”

9. Bonnie Langford was the first celebrity skater to attempt the head banger move (where celebs are swung by their ankles) and actually did strike her head on the ice.

10. Phillip Schofield’s dream Dancing on Ice partner would be the Duchess of Cambridge. Christine Bleakley’s would be head judge Robin Cousins.

Series eight of Dancing on Ice starts on Sunday 6 January at 6:15pm on ITV1