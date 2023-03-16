Not to be confused with Physical 100 , this very different show – Dance 100 – sees eight choreographers compete to show they have what it takes to be a choreography superstar, taking 100 of the world's best dancers and creating jaw-dropping routines.

There's a brand new dance competition coming to Netflix , however this time, it's all about the choreography.

However, when it comes to eliminations, it's down to those 100 dancers as to who should stay on in the competition and who should leave the dance floor.

Hosted by Peloton instructor Ally Love, this six-part series is set to be a ballroom blast. Here's everything you need to know about the brand new show.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Dance 100 lands on Netflix on Friday 17th March.

The reality competition will air over six episodes, with fitness instructor and presenter Ally Love hosting the series.

What is Dance 100?

Dance 100 is Netflix's latest street dance competition, which sees eight accomplished dancers compete to prove that they're the next superstar choreographer.

The contestants will use 100 of the world's best dancers – known as the Dance 100 – to create, produce and perform in group dances in the competition.

The twist? It's the members of the Dance 100 who'll decide which of the choreographers stay and who goes after each performance. Only one can be crowned the Dance 100 champion.

Dance 100 cast

Physical 100 Netflix

There are eight dancing hopefuls ready to step up in the Dance 100 competition – they are:

Keenan Cooks, Boston, worked with Cardi Bi, J.Lo, Nicki Minaj and more

Rudy Garcia, Miami, teaches at Naughty Girl Fitness

Brandi Chun, Hawaii, teaches at Millennium Dance Complex

Rex Kline, Los Angeles, danced with Playground LA and Millennium Dance Complex

Janick Arseneau, Montreal, performed on So You Think You Can Dance Canada

Celine Edmondson, Brooklyn, co-captain of the Brooklyn Nets dance team

Akira Armstrong, The Bronx, performed in Beyoncé music videos

Max Pham, Los Angeles, danced with Ariana Grande, Justin Timberlake and Rosalia

Dance 100 presenter

Ally Love Netflix

Making her hosting debut on Dance 100 is Ally Love, a fitness instructor and model.

Love is best known as a Peloton instructor, however she is also a dancer, performing for the New York Knicks and touring with ballet companies across North America.

She is also the founder and CEO of clothing and events brand Love Squad, serves as the in-arena host for the Brooklyn Nets and hosts the podcast Courtside Conversation.

Dance 100 trailer

Netflix released the trailer for Dance 100 back in February, teasing the choreography chaos to come from the new reality competition.

Dance 100 lands on Netflix on Friday 17th March. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Visit our Entertainment hub for more news, interviews and features or find something to watch now with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.