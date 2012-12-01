Brooks spent 22 days in the jungle seeing off 11 fellow celebrities in a field that included Nadine Dorries MP, Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan and Doctor Who's Colin Baker.

Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec immediately after receiving the news of her victory and being reunited with her young daughter Kiki, Brooks said “I never imagined this for a million years.”

She added: "Everyone's been amazing. David was our king down there. Eric with the fire. Everyone down there played their role."

More like this

Runner-up, Roberts, whose former band mate Nicole Scherzinger is now an X Factor judge said: “I have gotten beyond what I ever expected. I'm so proud of myself.”

Brooks inherits the I'm a Celeb crown from McFly drummer Dougie Poynter who beat TOWIE star Mark Wright to take the title this time last year.

Advertisement

On Wednesday night viewers will get a chance to see what happened to all the celebrities after they left the jungle in The Coming Out Show on ITV1.