Charlie Brooks wins I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here! 2012
EastEnders star beats ex-Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts in the final to be crowned Queen of the Jungle
Charlie Brooks, best known to most television viewers as dastardly Janine Butcher in EastEnders, has been crowned Queen of the Jungle 2012 after winning ITV reality show I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!
The 31-year-old actress beat former Pussycat Doll Ashley Roberts to the top spot in the final public vote after heavyweight boxer David Haye was eliminated from the contest on Friday.
Brooks spent 22 days in the jungle seeing off 11 fellow celebrities in a field that included Nadine Dorries MP, Coronation Street's Helen Flanagan and Doctor Who's Colin Baker.
Speaking to presenters Ant and Dec immediately after receiving the news of her victory and being reunited with her young daughter Kiki, Brooks said “I never imagined this for a million years.”
She added: "Everyone's been amazing. David was our king down there. Eric with the fire. Everyone down there played their role."
Runner-up, Roberts, whose former band mate Nicole Scherzinger is now an X Factor judge said: “I have gotten beyond what I ever expected. I'm so proud of myself.”
Brooks inherits the I'm a Celeb crown from McFly drummer Dougie Poynter who beat TOWIE star Mark Wright to take the title this time last year.
On Wednesday night viewers will get a chance to see what happened to all the celebrities after they left the jungle in The Coming Out Show on ITV1.