RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal that the YouTube channel will feature full length episodes of Channel 4 reality shows after they have aired on TV, with the new season of Celebs Go Dating landing on both 4Reality and catch up service All4 at the same time.

Reality fans will be able to catch up on Channel 4 and E4 shows via YouTube from today with the launch of 4Reality , the broadcaster's new streaming channel.

Viewers will be able to catch up on tonight's episode of Celebs Go Dating on 4Reality, where it will arrive immediately after its 10pm broadcast on E4.

The cast of Celebs Go Dating season 11. E4

The new channel will also feature other Channel 4 content, including social shorts and compilations, as well as the latest season of Married at First Sight UK.

Speaking ahead of the launch of 4Reality, 4Studio managing director Matt Risley said: "Fandoms are at the heart of 4Studio's strategies to reach and engage digital audiences, and 4Reality is the perfect way to harness the passionate conversation already happening around some of our biggest and most entertaining reality shows on YouTube."

The new platform is Channel 4's 17th YouTube channel, targeted at an audience of young women between the ages of 16 and 24 and follows recent channel Channel 4.0, which features content from UK creators such as Chunkz and Nella Rose.

Celebs Go Dating's 11th season kicks off tonight, featuring a line-up of eight famous singles looking for love including Love Island's Liam Reardon, singer Sinitta, The Tinder Swindler's Cecilie Fjellhoy and returning reality star Pete Wicks.

The dating show, which is narrated by Rob Beckett, sees experts Paul C Brunson and Anna Williamson find compatible matches for their celebrity clients, with Ulrika Jonsson, Miles Nazaire and Ryan-Mark Parsons among the stars taking part in the previous season.

Celebs Go Dating starts on E4 at 10pm on Monday 28th November, with episodes available on 4Reality and All4 after broadcast.

