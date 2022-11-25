The doors to the agency of the hit E4 reality series, voiced by Rob Beckett , are back open, as agents Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson play Cupid for famous faces and members of the public.

If you're looking for your next reality matchmaking fix, the search is over - Celebs Go Dating is returning to our screens.

But which VIPs are looking for love when the new season kicks off on Monday 28th November?

Following in the footsteps of former stars like Ulrika Jonsson and Alison Hammond, a whole host of names are looking for dating advice, including Love Island's Liam Reardon, actor Gary Lucy and singer Sinitta.

Plus, there's one very familiar blast from the past making a comeback, as he once again wants Anna and Paul to play Cupid for him.

But who else is in the line-up? Here’s your lowdown on all the VIP singletons who have signed up to the latest season of the E4 show - and their dating history so far.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Celebs Go Dating season 11 cast: Meet all the contestants

Liam Reardon

Liam Reardon. E4

Age: 23

Job: Love Island star

Instagram: @liamreardon1

Liam is best known as one half of 2021's winning Love Island power couple, alongside ex-girlfriend Millie Court. Despite moving in together, Liam and Millie split in July 2022.

Now, the Welsh charmer is hoping he'll find a lasting match in the agency and is putting his fate in the hands of the experts.

Bethan Kershaw

Bethan Kershaw. E4

Age: 27

Job: Geordie Shore star

Instagram: @bethan_kershaw

After appearing in a number of reality shows, from Ibiza Weekender to Geordie Shore, Bethan has had a string of failed relationships, including a fling with the fellow reality star Demi Sims.

Bethan, who is open to dating both men and women, has said she wants to show her more vulnerable side on the show, as she finds out where she's been going wrong when it comes to love in the past.

Laura Anderson

Laura Anderson. E4

Age: 33

Job: Love Island star

Instagram: @lauraanderson1x

After signing up for the 2018 season of Love Island, Laura found herself to be unlucky in love after short-lived romances with co-stars like Wes Nelson.

But it looked like her luck was changing when she announced she was in a relationship with Another Level singer Dane Bowers and the pair lived together in Dubai.

Sadly, the pair went their separate ways in August, and Laura said in a statement: "Sadly we're just not right for each other but I do wish him nothing but love. I will be moving back to the UK as soon as I can. Roll on the rest of 2022, let's make it count."

Sinitta

Sinitta. E4

Age: 59

Job: Singer and TV personality

Instagram: @thesinittaofficial

After rising to fame in the '80s thanks to her hit single So Macho, Sinitta continued to make a name for herself in the music industry.

The star, who has appeared on other reality shows like I'm a Celebrity, is also known for her close friendship with ex-boyfriend Simon Cowell.

She regularly helped the music mogul during the judges' houses stage of The X Factor, famously turning up to one in a dress made out of leaves.

But it's not just Simon who is among her famous exes, as Sinitta - who shares two children with her ex-husband Andy Willner - also enjoyed an on-off romance with none other than Brad Pitt from 1986 until 1988.

Gary Lucy

Gary Lucy. E4

Age: 40

Job: Actor

Instagram: @gary.lucy

Best known for his roles in shows including Hollyoaks, The Bill and Footballers' Wives, Gary has been a regular on our screens for the past 25 years.

However, for Celebs Go Dating, Essex-born Gary is ready to be himself.

The actor shares four children with his ex-wife Natasha Gray. The couple announced their split in November 2018.

Cecilie Fjellhoy

Cecilie Fjellhoy. E4

Age: 33

Job: The Tindler Swindler star

Instagram: @cecilie_

You would have had to have been living under a rock to have not heard of Netflix documentary The Tindler Swindler.

In it, viewers were introduced to a number of victims of international playboy Shimon Hayut, including Cecilie.

Since filming for the series, Cecilie Fjellhoy has moved to London and has reportedly been working at a software development company, as well as running an organisation which supports victims of fraud called action:reaction.

Navide Sole

Navide Sole. E4

Age: 27

Job: The Apprentice star

Instagram: @navide_sole

Last year's The Apprentice saw some big characters battle it out in the boardroom - but none more so than Navide.

The larger-than-life, budding businessman and London-based pharmacist graduated from King’s College London in 2017 with a Master’s degree in pharmacy.

He's also a self-confessed Nicki Minaj superfan and has appeared on previous reality shows, including Rich Kids Go Skint.

Pete Wicks

Pete Wicks. E4

Age: 34

Job: TOWIE star

Instagram: @p_wicks01

He's no stranger to the Celebs Go Dating agency, having appeared on the show twice before.

But this time, The Only Way Is Essex cast member - who has enjoyed romances with some of his co-stars including Chloe Sims - is hoping he'll find a real romantic connection.

Will he be able to wave goodbye to the agency for good?

Celebs Go Dating starts on E4 at 10pm on Monday 28th November.

Find something to watch with our TV Guide or Streaming Guide, or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.