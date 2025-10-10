Speaking on The Celebrity Traitors: Uncloaked about Carr's betrayal, she said: "I don’t think it was very nice.

"I still maintain to this day that if the shoe was on the other foot, I wouldn’t have done that. So I don’t think he should have done it to me and I’m surprised that he did."

Claudia Winkleman chose Carr to be one of the Traitors on the first ever season of The Celebrity Traitors alongside Jonathan Ross and Cat Burns.

For their first murder in the castle, the trio were tasked with murdering in plain sight by touching the face of their victim without arising suspicion. The decision was made by Carr to select Faith due to the long-standing friendship between the two.

The pals came into the castle very chummy and chatty, establishing to the rest of the contestants their close bond in the outside world. Because of this, Carr believed that Faith would be a tactical choice as it would not be out of character for him to touch her face, which he did so by brushing a piece of hair out of her eyes.

He also believed that by murdering his close friend, the rest of the contestants would be less likely to suspect him as one of the Traitors – something Faith couldn't get behind.

She told Uncloaked host Ed Gamble: "If the shoe was on the other foot, I would not have touched Alan’s face. Categorically, he had a choice – maybe it was the easiest option, but it was the choice he made and I don’t think it was very nice."

Despite Carr's indiscretion, Faith said Carr is too "loveable" to be mad at and she's already put it behind her, despite being gutted to be the first one to leave the show.

"I’ve spoken to him since and I do find forgiveness quite an easy thing, just as a person, so I love him."

The Celebrity Traitors continues on Wednesday 15th October at 9pm on BBC One and iPlayer.

