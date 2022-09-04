Celebrity SAS stars detail "absolutely horrendous" gassing challenge

Boxer Shannon Courteney and Paralympic athlete Jonathan Broom-Edwards have teased the upcoming challenge, which airs in Sunday night's episode, revealing that taking on the task was "absolutely horrendous".

Channel 4's Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to our screens on Sunday, with a new line-up of famous recruits taking on the instructors' gruelling mental and physical challenges – including the gas attack challenge.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com and other press, Broom-Edwards said the gassing challenge was the hardest thing he had to do on the show.

Channel 4

"The hardest thing, the thing that gave me a full on feeling of panic and like I felt I was gonna die, was the gassing," he said. "I didn't realise how bad that would be. And it's definitely the ugliest I think I've ever looked in my life."

Courtenay added: "Just horrendous. Absolutely horrendous. I thought I'd be okay with it but I was an absolute mess."

"They say to you, 'Don't touch your face. Don't rub your eyes. Don't put water on your face.' And I immediately did all three.

"I rubbed my eyes and was sick everywhere. So yeah, it wasn't a great day for me."

They added that their campmate Ashley Cain was still feeling the effects of the gas challenge in the days following after struggling to wash it out of his beard.

"It lingered until the next day, I'm sure," Broom-Edwards said. "You're starting to feel itching and crawling in your skin."

Courtenay continued: "It stayed in Ashley's beard for about four, five days. The fibreglass stayed in his beard.

"We were filling up water bottles or something like that and I was like, 'Ash, I can still smell that gas in your beard, you need to wash it out.' No wonder he felt so c**p."

Channel 4 confirmed the 2022 line-up for Celebrity SAS: Who Dare Wins last month, with Strictly Come Dancing stars Maisie Smith and AJ Pritchard taking part alongside Love Island's Amber Gill and Olympian Fatima Whitbread.

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins starts tonight at 9pm on Channel 4. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for the latest news.

