On winning the contest, Rutherford (who won the long jump gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics) said that Celebrity MasterChef proved "an incredible experience," adding: "I used everything I learnt as a sportsperson to dedicate my time and energy into creating the best food I possibly could.

“I’m over the moon that John and Gregg appreciated the effort I made and everybody else that tried my food during this process. This is a massive achievement and I look forward to using the skills that I’ve learnt during this process in the future.”

Torode said that he was "amazed" that Rutherford had time to produce his final meal, continuing: "Greg is a deserved winner, he came into this competition knowing food as a fuel and he is walking out in love with food.”

Wallace added: “For crying out loud! I knew Greg would be ambitious today but I didn’t quite know how ambitious. He deserves every single shiny millimetre of that trophy because he has put everything into it.”

Former Celebrity Masterchef winners include singer Kimberly Wyatt and former Blue Peter presenter Angellica Bell.