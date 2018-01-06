Celebrity Big Brother’s Courtney Act lost her skirt in a hilarious wardrobe malfunction
The new series is getting off to a good start
Last night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother included what may be one of the funniest moments this year’s series will offer, if not the programme as a whole during its near-18 years on television, when new contestant Courtney Act (the drag persona of new housemate Shane Jenek) suffered QUITE the wardrobe malfunction on her way into the house.
Shortly after a brief interview with host Emma Willis, Courtney took a tumble down the stairs and lost the grip of her dress, offering QUITE the sight to assembled guests and viewers during the struggle to reattach the skirt.
“I just lost my skirt!” Courtney said when entering the house. “It literally fell on the ground and everyone saw my bum.”
And it’s fair to say the viewers loved every second.
To quote Emma Willis: “I think we’ve just peaked, haven’t we?”
Actually, should that be peeked?
Celebrity Big Brother continues on Channel 5 at 9.00pm