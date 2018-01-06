Last night’s episode of Celebrity Big Brother included what may be one of the funniest moments this year’s series will offer, if not the programme as a whole during its near-18 years on television, when new contestant Courtney Act (the drag persona of new housemate Shane Jenek) suffered QUITE the wardrobe malfunction on her way into the house.

Advertisement

Shortly after a brief interview with host Emma Willis, Courtney took a tumble down the stairs and lost the grip of her dress, offering QUITE the sight to assembled guests and viewers during the struggle to reattach the skirt.