Famous, why? As an actress and for her rock star marriages to Liam Gallagher and Jim Kerr

Bio: Patsy Kensit has calmed down a lot since those heady days when she was hitched to Simple Minds singer Jim Kerr, and then for three years in the mid 1990s to Brit Pop bad boy Liam Gallagher.

Now, the 46-year old actress, singer and model is just as likely to be found (as she puts it) “sitting outside and looking at the sky or a tree”. Meditation, you see, is now the thing for the woman who says she was determined to do Celebrity BB before she turned 50.

Patsy is known for a variety of film roles (including Lethal Weapon 2 and the racy 21), and TV fans will remember her as man-eater Sadie King in Emmerdale a decade ago, and for her slightly longer stint as ward sister Faye Morton in Holby City after that. But Patsy was in the public gaze far earlier than that, having starred in a Birds Eye frozen peas commercial aged just four.

And she is also a huge fan of Big Brother.

“I have always watched the celebrity ones but this past summer I watched the civilian one and was really gripped by it,” says Patsy, who also happens to be the daughter of former Kray twins associate Jimmy "the Dip" Kensit.

While she obviously has a few rock star secrets up her sleeves she says she is determined not to spill the beans about her exes (there have been reports that Liam, the father of their 15 year old son Lennon is worried).

“It's like a doctor discussing their patients,” says Patsy who also has a 22-year-old son, James, by Kerr.

“Maybe there is a time and a place to talk about things, but this is not really the right environment to talk about it.”

Of Liam, she says: “We have got an amazing child and everything is cool. Our lives are all very separate. I've never said a bad word about either of my boys' dads because there is no reason to.”

The only unpleasantness is likely to come from an altogether different sphere. Patsy seems to have a pretty lengthy list of bad personal habits including “flatulence… It's really not nice. And apparently I speak in my sleep and I snore.”

Then.... As a child star when the four-year-old's career took off with a "pop"

Now... Promoting her autobiography on This Morning with Phil and Holly

