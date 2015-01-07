Twitter: @Chloe_Goodman

Famous, why? From reality show Ex On the Beach

Bio: Model Chloe was one of the hot young things on MTV's excellent seaside dating show, in which she was contractually obliged to wear nothing more than a bikini during daylight hours. But those days are well and truly behind her...

More like this

When asked tactfully by the CBB interviewer "Will you be stripping off?", Chloe is aghast, saying "That's so obvious – shove a young girl in a bikini and just prance around. I'd like to think I've got a little bit more to myself than that." Well good for you Chl– "Obviously I will have to get in a bikini at least once because there is a jacuzzi..." Oh yes, right, obviously.

What about possible romance in the house? Chloe's saying nothing at this early stage but the tabloids are already getting hot under the collar at the prospect of her and Calum Best getting it on, with the Mail predicting "they'll hook up within hours" and Metro describing the pair as "tipped for sex". Lovely.

Advertisement

Video… The only video footage that seems to exist of Chloe shows her taking part in a bikini shoot for Zoo magazine and we didn’t want to include that as we thought it might undermine her comments above…

And vote for your favourite ever Celebrity Big Brother contestant in CBB Champion