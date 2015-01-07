Twitter: kavana_official

Famous, why? As a singer and actor, whose discography includes catchy 1997 track I Can Make You Feel Good

Bio: Kavana’s no stranger to reality TV, having appeared in Grease Is the Word in 2007 – he finished as runner up in the show’s search for the next stars of the West End Musical – as well as having auditioned on The Voice UK last year, where he failed to make it past the spinning chairs of doom.

More like this

Kavana’s also worked with Jools Holland, had a recurring role in E4’s Hollyoaks: In the City and toured with the musical show G*Mania, inspired by TV show Glee.

More recently, the singer appeared on the second series of ITV’s The Big Reunion, teaming up with fellow pop stars Dane Bowers, Gareth Gates, Kenzie and Adam Rickitt to create a new supergroup called 5th Story.

Kavana says that as it’s January he “wasn’t doing anything” so signed up for the show. He’s not viewing it as a one-stop shop to get more work. “At the end of the day, it’s Big Brother, not some Shakespearean film. You’ve still got to prove yourself when you come out.” But that’s not to say he hasn’t had some ideas. “I’ve got new music, so if I get to a point where is looks like I might do well with it, then I’ll probably do that.”

Ahead of the CBB launch, Kavana admits he’s had a few words of warning from friends and family about his decision to live under the ever-watchful eye of Big Brother.

“They’re happy that I’m doing something, but they also know I can be a bit of a nut job as well. My sister has said ‘be careful’ and ‘don’t do this or that’, but what do they want me to do? Walk around with my hands in my pockets sat on the sofa? I might pick my nose, I might swear, I might reveal all of your darkest secrets. We’ll see!”

Then... performing I Can Make You Feel Good on Top of the Pops

Advertisement

Now... Kavana’s story and confessions on The Big Reunion