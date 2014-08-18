Famous, why? For tashing on with worldies in reality show Geordie Shore.

Former hairdresser Ricci Guarnaccio is keeping it real - he's been the star of sleazy reality shows Geordie Shore and Ex on the Beach and now it's Big Brother's turn.

According to Ricci, he's “got the looks, got the charm; it just works”, although his former girlfriend Vicky Pattinson would no longer agree. Their stormy relationship was a highlight of Geordie Shore, ending abruptly after he asked her to marry him (ouch), and the savagery - mostly from her side - continued when he turned up on Ex on the Beach.

More like this

I think we can all agree it's a real shame Vicky isn't joining Ricci in the BB house.

Advertisement

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8piyhlNNV24