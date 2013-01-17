Celebrity Big Brother 2013: Speidi survive as Lacey Banghard is evicted
Glamour model gets the boot as Heidi and Spencer avoid being sent back to The Hills
Glamour model, Page 3 Girl and outspoken welfare state reformist Lacey Banghard has become the third “star” to be evicted from the 2013 Celebrity Big Brother house.
The 20-year-old, who has graced the pages of some of Britain’s biggest high-end magazines, was given the chop by the public despite volatile American reality royalty Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag (Speidi) from being favourites to exit.
Rylan Clark off The X Factor and Claire from (un)popular 90s pop outfit Steps were also up for eviction, but both survived the tense evening in Elstree.
In her post-match interview with Big Brother almnus turned presenter, Brian Dowling, Lacey said: "It was horrible. When you think about it they hadn't actually done anything bad to us so I felt bad for saying mean things."
"I tried to get to know them. They really didn't want to be in the house. You start to think you get to know them and then you don't. They have got really big hearts though."