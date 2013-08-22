Famous, why?: Artistic director of Pineapple Studios, West End star and former Dancing On Ice judge

Bio: His best friend is a Spice Girl (Emma Bunton), he spent a year wearing a Lycra catsuit with a yak’s hair wig and tail (seriously) and toured with Take That, E17, Boyzone and Eternal (to name a few). He’s also done the splits on more television show tables than we care to mention.

Yes, enter Louie Spence and his high-kicking and twirling ways.

Louie rose to fame on docusoap Pineapple Dance Studios before starring as Magical Mr Mistoffelees in the West End cast of Cats.

Since then, Louie has presented Sky1 series Louie Spence’s Showbusiness and taken a turn as a judge on ITV’s Dancing on Ice.

Firm friends with Baby Spice Emma Bunton, Louie was one of a select group of male dancers who joined the Spice Girls as they travelled the globe.

If he hasn’t had the whole house up and dancing within the first hour, we’ll be sorely disappointed.

