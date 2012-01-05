Famous for: Rugby Union player

Bio: Gareth Thomas is a former Wales rugby player. In 1999 he became one of only seven players to score four tries for his country, while in the 2007 Rugby World Cup he became the first Welshman to win 100 international caps in Rugby Union.

Nicknamed “Alfie” for his supposed resemblance to the alien puppet in the sitcom ALF, Gareth was famous for his unusual celebration technique that saw him slapping his head when he scored.

In 2009, Gareth announced publicly that he was gay and has since been voted top of The Pink List, a list of the most influential gay people in the UK.

Twitter: @gareththomas14

Watch a selection of Gareth's international tries...

And Gareth on why he came out as gay...