“I’m just a normal girl who gets my boobs out for a living.” It’s all in a day’s work for glamour model and Page Three girl Rhian who broke onto the scene back in 2006 when she was accepted by the Samantha Bond Agency. Appearances in Maxim, Loaded, Zoo and Nuts soon followed, but in 2010 she was hitting the headlines after joining the ranks of the wannabe Z-listers-turned-homewreckers.

Having engaged in a racy text exchange with then squeaky clean TV presenter Vernon Kay, Rhian followed in the illustrious footsteps of Rebecca Loos et all and sold her story to the papers.

But don’t be fooled by the pretty face – Rhian is a hard-nosed star of film and TV alike having won parts as an extra in Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway and Soccer AM, before a 2011 appearance as a “Forest Woman” (whatever that may be…) in the Danny McBride fantasy film, Your Highness.

And should you fancy a good boogie on the dancefloor, you can find Rhian paying the bills as a professional DJ, spinning dance and trance tracks at small dives across the country.

