Performing almost since the womb, Martin Kemp and show business go together like cheese and crackers.

After a string of TV roles in the likes of Jackanory, The Tomorrow People and Dixon of Dock Green, Kemp gave up dreams of Hollywood to join his brother’s band The Gentry when the bass player left. It was later renamed Spandau Ballet - and ten top ten singles, four top ten albums and more bad haircuts than we’d care to remember later that looked like quite a good move.

Not satisfied with taking the 80s pop scene by the throat, Kemp and his brother Gary returned to acting in 1990 in acclaimed British film, The Krays.

Martin used his gangster training to later play evil-for-no-reason Steve Owen in EastEnders (pictured above), and used his considerable good looks to bag himself one half of 1980s pop sensations Pepsi and Shirlie as his wife… it was Shirlie.

Spandau Ballet reformed in 2009 and sold out the 02 arena in 20-minutes. That venue being massive and it only being three years later – one wonders exactly what Mr Kemp has got to gain from this experience… surely he doesn’t need any more money?

Here's Martin in the video for Spandau Ballet classic Gold: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VQ4qrcHyYj4