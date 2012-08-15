Famous for: Playing Heather in EastEnders

Biography:

Best known for her role in EastEnders as bedsit-dwelling comedy character Heather Trott, Cheryl's been a fixture on the small screen in Britain since the early '90s, when she made early appearances in shows like Screen Two and 'Allo 'Allo.

She took her first turn around Albert Square as Heather in 2007 and stayed with EastEnders until the character was killed off in March 2012. Since then, she's made the most of her celebrity status and popped up on the likes of This Morning, Loose Women and Celebrity Come Dine with Me.

Already popular with viewers, Chezza's appearance on CBB should bring her firmly back into the public consciousness and could well lead to bigger things for the actress. During an interview published earlier this year, she said: "I’d love to do some documentaries about Morocco with my husband and I’d like to do some more theatre."

Well, if she can impress all the commissioning editors and impressarios who'll be glued to Channel 5 over the next fortnight, she could well end up doing both....

See Cheryl's wheezy debut as Heather on EastEnders below: