One of Britain's best judokas, Ashley McKenzie recently competed as part of Team GB at the London 2012 Olympics Games and, while he didn't win any medals at the biggest sporting event of the year, he's now got his sights set on success in the Big Brother house.

After getting his start in judo at the age of eleven, Ashley steadily rose through the sport's ranks, winning a host of prizes including a bronze medal in the 2007 European Junior Championships and gold at the 2011 Judo World Cup.

Something of wild child, McKenzie's been banned from professional judo competition on several occasions during his career for drinking and, oddly enough considering the nature of the sport, fighting.

However, nowadays he insists he's mended his ways, saying: "I wasn't the greatest of kids, I was always fighting. Now I'm calm, more mellow and look where it's got me.” It's got you into the BB house for one thing, Ashley!

See the judoka explaining the rules of his favourite sport below: