Baskin was reported by the Mirror as finding I'm a Celebrity a "gross", abhorrent show.

She said: "I strive towards veganism so there is nothing so gross in the plant world, for me to be forced to eat on camera, as to make for entertaining television.

"The show has been criticised by animal lovers for the consumption of live creatures, and no amount of money would make me want to be part of something that disrespects nature that way."

She said "no amount of money" would make her want to sign up it, a similar sentiment to the one she expressed to RadioTimes.com about appearing in a second season of Tiger King.

She said: “No one has asked me to participate in a second round of Tiger King, Murder, Mayhem and Madness and there is no amount of money that would cause me to trust the producers again after their sick betrayal of the animals and me."

Tiger King's producer and co-director Eric Goode earlier this year told LA Times she was being disingenuous. “Carole talked about her personal life, her childhood, abuse from her first and second husband, the disappearance of her ex, Don Lewis. She knew that this was not just about… it’s not a Blackfish because of the things she spoke about."

