Calum Scott and Danny Posthill through to Britain's Got Talent final
Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer is through to the live final alongside impressionist Danny Posthill
Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer act Calum Scott is the latest semi-final champion, sent straight through to this Sunday's final via the public vote.
His cover of Jermaine Stewart's We Don't Have to Take Our Clothes Off stunned the crowd as he slowed the tempo right down. "You sound like a recording artist," Cowell gushed, Calum's performance rounding out a week of live semi-final shows.
The judges then had the most emotionally-charged decision of the week as young martial arts performer Jessie-Jane McPartland went up against impressionist Danny Posthill.
Two completely different acts, offering two different things for the final. Walliams, a champion of comedy, backed Danny as did Ms Alesha Dixon, while both Cowell and Holden backed sword-wielding Jessie-Jane. Back to the public vote, it was Danny that won out, the comic trying to soothe the situation by saying Jessie-Jane had a new job as Cowell's bodyguard anyway.
Danny has also given a hint to his final performance, laughing that he's got only a couple of days to work on his impression of Mr Cowell.
Calum and Danny join the jam-packed final line-up which ranges from dancing dads to dancing dogs via magicians and a 100+ choir.
See Britain's Got Talent Sunday from 7:30pm on ITV