The judges then had the most emotionally-charged decision of the week as young martial arts performer Jessie-Jane McPartland went up against impressionist Danny Posthill.

Two completely different acts, offering two different things for the final. Walliams, a champion of comedy, backed Danny as did Ms Alesha Dixon, while both Cowell and Holden backed sword-wielding Jessie-Jane. Back to the public vote, it was Danny that won out, the comic trying to soothe the situation by saying Jessie-Jane had a new job as Cowell's bodyguard anyway.

Danny has also given a hint to his final performance, laughing that he's got only a couple of days to work on his impression of Mr Cowell.

Calum and Danny join the jam-packed final line-up which ranges from dancing dads to dancing dogs via magicians and a 100+ choir.

See Britain's Got Talent Sunday from 7:30pm on ITV